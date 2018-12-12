NBA 2018-19: Cleveland Cavaliers' predicted starting lineup against New York Knicks

Davion Moore FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 9 // 12 Dec 2018, 14:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers would look to redeem themselves from Monday's game. On Monday, the Cavs lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 108-92. The Bucks beat the Cavs without their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo sat out with neck soreness. He sat out against the Cavs, but played against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The "Greek Freak" scored 19 points and grabbed 19 rebounds against the Raptors. The Bucks had a back-to-back and won their game against the Cavaliers by a significant amount.

The Cavs had a rough game that included shooting 33.3% from 3-point range. The Bucks shot better than the Cavs both from 3-point range and in general. The leading scorer was Larry Nance Jr., who scored 16 points. Their rookie Collin Sexton finished with 15 points. He did so after starting the game 0-of-5 from the field.

The Cavs were missing contributions from some of their key players. Their scoring machine Jordan Clarkson scored nine points. Their starters Cedi Osman and Rodney Hood scored in single-digits as well. Tristan Thompson scored 12 points, but left the game in the third quarter.

It was later revealed that Thompson suffered a left foot sprain and will miss 2-4 weeks. Thompson is a key player for the Cavaliers and averages a double-double. He averages 12.0 points and 11.6 rebounds. Now, the Cavs find themselves without yet another veteran.

Tristan Thompson provided the Cavs with leadership and experience. He stepped up when it was necessary. Especially after the Cavs lost Kevin Love due to a toe injury. While Thompson is out, the pressure is on the young players. Someone has to step up and be a leader, even if it is temporary.

The Cavs' lineup will be different due to Tristan Thompson's injury. Larry Nance Jr. could fill in for Thompson for the time being. Nance and other young players can step up and compete with other teams. They'll have their first chance against the New York Knicks.

Later today, the Cavs will host the Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena. The Knicks have lost six of their last seven games. Their last loss came from the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets beat the Knicks 119-107.

Both teams are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. The Knicks are 8-20 and the Cavs are 6-21. The Knicks are 12th in the East and the Cavs are 14th. If the Cavs were to win another game. This is their opportunity. Or, the Knicks will try to improve their record and climb the Eastern Conference standings. Either way, this could be a solid game.

Advertisement

Predicted starting line-ups:

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton (PG), Alec Burks (SG), Rodney Hood (SF), Cedi Osman (PF),and Larry Nance Jr. (C)

Knicks: Emmanuel Mudiay (PG), Tim Hardaway Jr. (SG), Mario Hezonja (SF), Noah Vonleh (PF), and Enes Kanter (C)

Advertisement