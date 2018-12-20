NBA 2018/19: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers - Predicted Lineups

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, Clippers GM Jerry 'Logo' West and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers at the Staples Center in the evening today as part of their 4-game road trip. They lost the first game of this trip, predictably, against the #1 seeded Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Mile High City (126-118), and will play the Warriors at the Oracle Arena and the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center during one of the tougher stretches of their season.

Both teams are among the coldest in the league, as the Clippers are suffering from a 4-game skid of their own in contrast to the Mavs' three straight losses. As a result of their poor form over the past couple of weeks, the Clippers have dropped from the #1 seed in the Conference to 6th in the standings. Ever since beating the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center, the Clippers have won only one game out of 7 - a hard-fought victory against basement team Phoenix Suns.

Who will win this contest of two teams sorely out of form? How will Clippers fans take to the return of their former All-NBA, All-Star center who played 10 seasons for the franchise? Can the Mavs regroup after the losses of Dennis Smith Jr and Maxi Kleber to injury?

These are all valid questions that will partly be answered as the two playoff contenders (who isn't a contender in the Wild West, though?) face off in a bid to end their respective losing streaks and boost their morale.

We predict the teams' starting lineups for the clash scheduled at 10:30 PM ET this evening.

Los Angeles Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

While rookie Jerome Robinson is out with a long-term foot injury, swingman Luc Mbah a Moute has a knee condition that will rule him out of the game. Lou Williams is marked as questionable for the game with a hamstring strain from their loss against the Blazers.

None of the aforementioned trios of players was a starter, however, which means the Clippers will field their usual starting 5 barring warmup injuries and the like, which is:

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG - Avery Bradley

SF - Danilo Gallinari

PF - Tobias Harris

C - Marcin Gortat

The likes of Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Mike Scott will be expected to play bigger roles than usual, as will forward Tyrone Wallace.

