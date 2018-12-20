×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018/19: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers - Predicted Lineups

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Preview
26   //    20 Dec 2018, 21:00 IST

Mavs owner Mark Cuban, Clippers GM Jerry 'Logo' West and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer
Mavs owner Mark Cuban, Clippers GM Jerry 'Logo' West and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Clippers at the Staples Center in the evening today as part of their 4-game road trip. They lost the first game of this trip, predictably, against the #1 seeded Nuggets at the Pepsi Center in Mile High City (126-118), and will play the Warriors at the Oracle Arena and the Trail Blazers at the Moda Center during one of the tougher stretches of their season.

Both teams are among the coldest in the league, as the Clippers are suffering from a 4-game skid of their own in contrast to the Mavs' three straight losses. As a result of their poor form over the past couple of weeks, the Clippers have dropped from the #1 seed in the Conference to 6th in the standings. Ever since beating the Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center, the Clippers have won only one game out of 7 - a hard-fought victory against basement team Phoenix Suns.

Who will win this contest of two teams sorely out of form? How will Clippers fans take to the return of their former All-NBA, All-Star center who played 10 seasons for the franchise? Can the Mavs regroup after the losses of Dennis Smith Jr and Maxi Kleber to injury?

These are all valid questions that will partly be answered as the two playoff contenders (who isn't a contender in the Wild West, though?) face off in a bid to end their respective losing streaks and boost their morale.

We predict the teams' starting lineups for the clash scheduled at 10:30 PM ET this evening.

Los Angeles Clippers

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Clippers

While rookie Jerome Robinson is out with a long-term foot injury, swingman Luc Mbah a Moute has a knee condition that will rule him out of the game. Lou Williams is marked as questionable for the game with a hamstring strain from their loss against the Blazers.

None of the aforementioned trios of players was a starter, however, which means the Clippers will field their usual starting 5 barring warmup injuries and the like, which is:

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Advertisement

SG - Avery Bradley

SF - Danilo Gallinari

PF - Tobias Harris

C - Marcin Gortat

The likes of Montrezl Harrell, Patrick Beverley and Mike Scott will be expected to play bigger roles than usual, as will forward Tyrone Wallace.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Clippers Dirk Nowitzki Luka Doncic
Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Started as an Arsenal fan at the age of 6. Became a Ronaldo and a Real Madrid fan after the 2002 World Cup. Bandwagon Celtics fan this season, though I've watched the NBA with increasing frequency over the past 14 years or so. Played both games with my high school team at some of the highest levels there are in India. Played against East Bengal u-17s in college. A member of Mercurial FC, 1st division Amateur League team in Bangalore.
NBA 2018-19: 3 Takeaways from Dallas' win over Clippers
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why super teams ruin the integrity of the NBA
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Season Analysis: DeAndre Jordan's Free-Throw...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail...
RELATED STORY
Top 25 NBA Free Agents 2012
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from Dallas Mavericks'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 18/19: 3 things we have learned from the Dallas...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking points from the Toronto Raptors'...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from Dallas Mavericks vs...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us