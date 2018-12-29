NBA 2018-19: Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs, 3 Talking Points

Toronto Raptors v Denver Nuggets

Final Score: Denver Nuggets beat San Antonio Spurs, 102-99

Denver Nuggets escaped with a win against the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at the Pepsi Centre.

The Nuggets dominated the first half of the match, showcasing a great offensive and defensive effort. They had a big lead towards the end of the second quarter, but San Antonio were able to stick around. The first half ended with a 61-47 lead for the Nuggets.

The second half saw a great comeback by the Spurs who outscored the Nuggets 28-17 in the third quarter and closed into within three points by the start of the fourth quarter. However, turnovers and horrible free throw shooting prevented them from sealing the win.

For the Nuggets, Jamal Murray was the leading scorer with 31 points and six rebounds, whereas LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Spurs.

Let us look at the three main talking points from the game.

#3 Spurs make a huge comeback but fell short

Derrick White

After a horrible first half, San Antonio were down by 14 points entering the third quarter. The game seemed to be edging towards the Nuggets until Derrick White came to life with an epic defensive display.

White made four steals in the first 6 minutes of the third quarter and also slammed two monster dunks. He lifted the whole team with his urgency, and the Nuggets started to feel the heat.

Derrick white lifted the whole team and forced a comeback:

WELCOME HOME DERRICK WHITE pic.twitter.com/bIuB9NAZmy — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) December 29, 2018

The Spurs had a couple of opportunities to tie the game in the last 2 minutes of the game, but they missed four free throws in that duration. Overall, they converted 11 free throws out of the 20 they attempted.

