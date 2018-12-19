NBA 2018-19, Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks: Preview and Prediction

Toronto Raptors v Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (20-9) vs Dallas Mavericks (15-13), Pepsi Center

Denver Nuggets will host Dallas Mavericks tonight at the Pepsi Center in Dever, Colorado.

Nuggets won their last game against the Toronto Raptors, whereas Mavericks lost to the Kings at home.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

Denver Nuggets' perspective

Toronto Raptors v Denver Nuggets

Nuggets have proven to be a surprise package this season with an incredible 20-9 start. They have won three games in a row and beat the best team in the NBA, Toronto Raptors in their previous match.

Nikola Jokic deserves a special mention as he has been putting up big numbers for them. Jokic scored 26 points and nine rebounds in the game against the Raptors. He is averaging 17.7 points for the season till date. He is well supported by the rest of the team.

Nuggets have won all of their last six home games and will be looking to make it seven in a row at home.

Dallas Mavericks' perspective

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks are in a small slump after a good start to the season. They have lost their last two games, the previous one coming against the Kings.

Luka Doncic scored 28 points and continues to impress us with his numbers. He is currently averaging 18.2 points for the season and is well supported by players like Harrison Barnes, Dennis Smith Jr. and Wesley Matthews.

Dallas as a team is averaging around 110 points per game and shooting 45.5 % from the field.

Mavs will be looking to end their losing streak and find some specks of consistency.

How things might unfold

Nuggets have been extremely good this season and are deadly at home. Jokic and Murray will be too much to handle for the Mavericks.

Denver will have an edge tonight.

Injury updates

Denver Nuggets:

Hernangomez: Questionable

Jarred Vanderbilt- Out

Michael Porter Jr.- Out

Isaiah Thomas- Out

Paul Millsap- Out

Gary Harris- Out

Will Barton- Out

Dallas Mavericks:

Dennis Smith Jr.- Questionable

J.J. Barea- Questionable

Maxi Kleber- Questionable

Prediction: Nuggets beat the Mavericks

