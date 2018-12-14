NBA 2018-19, Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Preview and Prediction

Denver Nuggets (18-9) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (17-9), Pepsi Center

Denver Nuggets will host Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. Denver are coming off a win against the Memphis Grizzlies 105-99, whereas Thunder lost to the New Orlean Pelicans 118-114.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

The Denver Nuggets perspective

Denver Nuggets have shocked everybody this season with their fantastic back-to-back performances. They have won 8 games of their last 10, and currently look like one of the strongest contenders.

They beat the Grizzlies in their previous match, in which Nikola Jokic scored 27 points and collected 12 rebounds. He was ably supported by Jamal Murray and Monte Morris, who scored 16 and 20 points respectively.

The team, on the whole, is averaging 110 points per game and has been shooting 46.2% from the field. Defensively too they have been quite good.

The Nuggets are tough to beat at home, having won four straight at the Pepsi Center, so it's safe to say the Thunder have their work cut out.

The Oklahoma City Thunder perspective

Oklahoma City Thunder are also in great form this year. They were good before Russell Westbrook went out due to injury, but have been even better after his return.

Thunder have won seven of their last 10 games, but lost to the Pelicans in their last game. Westbrook looked off on the offensive end against the Pelicans, but proved his worth with two steals later in the fourth quarter, which brought the match close.

He scored 20 points and was supported by Steven Adams, Paul George and Dennis Schroder, who scored 20, 25 and 24 points respectively.

Thunder as a team is averaging 111.7 points and shooting 45.4% from the field. They have shot 31.8% from the three-point line, while defensively they have been better than last season.

How things might unfold

The Nuggets beat the Thunder last month, and will look to do so again tonight. They have an amazing record at home and would love to keep it that way.

It promises to be an exciting game tonight, but I would give the edge to the home team considering the form they are in right now.

Prediction: Denver Nuggets to beat Oklahoma City Thunder

