NBA 2018-19, Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 14 // 28 Dec 2018, 21:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Denver Nuggets (21-11) vs San Antonio Spurs (19-16), Pepsi Center

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers

The Denver Nuggets will host the San Antonio Spurs at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

The Nuggets and the Spurs faced each other on Wednesday, where the Spurs won 111-103.

The Nuggets are currently the top team in the Western Conference and will be looking for revenge tonight against the Spurs.

The Spurs are sitting at the ninth position in the Western Conference, but are the hottest team in the NBA right now.

Let us see how things stand for both sides tonight.

The Denver Nuggets perspective

Dallas Mavericks v Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets lost their last two games, but both games were on the road. They are back to their home tonight and would be looking to take advantage of it, and take revenge on the Spurs team that beat them.

The game against the Spurs saw Nikola Jokic score just 4 points. He was dominated by the Spurs and was kept cold for the night. He has been an essential player for the Nuggets and will be itching to get back into form tonight.

It was a cold night for the guards too, as Jamal Murray scored just 9 points, while Torrey Craig contributed ten from his side. The guards will be expected to shoot better tonight at home.

Advertisement

The only player to watch out for the Nuggets was Juan Hernangomez, who scored a team-high 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

As a team, the Nuggets are averaging 109.8 points and shooting 46.1% from the field. They are grabbing 46.8 rebounds per game, and shooting nearly 32% from beyond the three-point line.

They have been inconsistent lately, and most of that has been because of cold outings from the guards. They will be looking to get back to winning ways again.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement