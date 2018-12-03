NBA 2018-19: Derrick Rose making his case for the Sixth Man of the Year award

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 28 // 03 Dec 2018, 01:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

A player who was unwanted ten months ago is making a strong case for the Sixth Man of the Year this season. Yes, I am talking about the youngest MVP in league history, Derrick Rose.

Derrick Rose is an example of hard work and dedication. After suffering from numerous injuries and a lot of setbacks in his career, he never gave up. He might not be as fast and as athletic as he was back in 2012, but he is an entirely different player now.

Derrick Rose is averaging 19.3 points and 4.4 assists per game, coming off the bench for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He is shooting 50.5 % from the field and 49.4 % from the three-point line.

Rose has made 38 three-pointers this season, and his three-point percentage is more than that of the players like Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Kyle Korver, Danny Green, James Harden, Kemba Walker, Chris Paul, Damian Lillard.

He has changed his game a lot, with scoring more by shooting the ball rather than explosive drives which he used to make back in the MVP days.

Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Derrick Rose can be the sixth man of the year, and he himself wants to win it.

Below is what Derrick Rose said about being the sixth man of the year, according to Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

“I would like winning the sixth man of the year. I don’t think that’s anything bad to say or a bad goal with me coming off the bench. I want to be the best bench player. It’s just how I feel. If anything I think it’d help the team.”

Rose is a strong contender for the award. He can win it if he remains healthy throughout the season. His 50 point career-high performance was a treat to watch and proved that there is a lot left in Derrick Rose to prove to the world.