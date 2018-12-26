NBA 2018-19, Detroit Pistons vs Washington Wizards: Preview and prediction

Washington Wizards v Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons (15-16) vs Washington Wizards (13-21), Little Caesars Arena

Detroit Pistons will host Washington Wizards on Thursday at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Pistons are coming off a loss against the Hawks, whereas Wizards lost to the Pacers in their previous game.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Detroit Pistons' perspective

Milwaukee Bucks v Detroit Pistons

Pistons have lost their last two games and have dropped to 15-16 for the season.

They lost to Hawks in their last game in which Langston Galloway was the leading scorer with 18 points. The two big men, Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, were restricted to 15 and 13 points respectively. Reggie Jackson scored 16 points and dished out five assists on the night.

As a team, Pistons are averaging 108.4 points per game and shooting 43.5% from the field. They are grabbing 46.9 rebounds per game and shooting 32% from beyond the three-point line.

Pistons desperately need a victory here, and they have the advantage of playing at home which will help ease their nerves.

The Washington Wizards' perspective

Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks

The Wizards have lost three of their last four games, and have been horrible lately. They will be praying for a change in fortunes so that they can get back to winning ways.

The Wizards lost to the Pacers in their last game, with John Wall and Bradley Beal scoring just 7 points apiece. These two guards run the team, and if they are not performing, the Wizards are sure to be doomed. Markieff Morris was the only player who managed more than 15 points, registering 16 on the night.

As a team, the Wizards are averaging 113.2 points and shooting 46.5% from the field. They are grabbing 40.4 rebounds per game and shooting 37% from beyond the arc.

Injury updates

Wizards:

Otto Porter (Knee) - OUT

Dwight Howard (Hip) - OUT

Pistons:

Henry Ellenson (Ankle) - OUT

Glenn Robinson III (Ankle) - OUT

Ish Smith (Groin) - OUT

How things might unfold

Both teams are in a slump at the moment and in desperate need of a win. The Wizards are terrible on the road, and it all boils down to how Beal and Wall play for them.

The Pistons are a better team and they possess a few big men who will make life tough for both the main guards of the Wizards.

Prediction: The Pistons to beat the Wizards

