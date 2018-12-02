NBA 2018-19: DFS players to look out for Week 7, Day 6

Day 6 of Week 7 of the NBA promises to bring some more action to the league, after a thrilling Day 5. Memphis Grizzlies managed to get a come from behind, double-overtime win over the Brooklyn Nets, 131-125, thanks to some jaw-dropping performances by the rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. and the veteran Mike Conley. The Houston Rockets blew the San Antonio Spurs again out of the park with a 136-105 win. The Denver Nuggets managed to win a nail-biter over the Portland Trailblazers, 113-112.

Memphis Grizzlies won a hard-fought game against the Brooklyn Nets

There are 7 games to look forward to tomorrow, best among them should be a game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics - a matchup between 2 underperforming teams, one from the Western Conference and the other from the Eastern Conference respectively. Another game to look forward to is the Detroit Pistons facing the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry marks his return from injury in this game and also look for the Warriors to make a long overdue comeback and take over the Western conference, barring any new injuries. Another hard fought game could be a matchup between the rising Sacramento Kings against the Indiana Pacers, who are without Victor Oladipo for a while.

Honourable mentions:

1. PG - Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics), Trey Burke (New York Knicks)

2. SG - Klay Thompson ( Golden State Warriors), Derrick Rose (Minnesota Timberwolves)

3. SF - Kevin Durant ( Golden State Warriors), Otto Porter Jr. (Washington Wizards)

4. PF - Dario Saric (Minnesota Timberwolves), Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

5. C - Karl Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves), Enes Kanter (New York Knicks)

PG 1 - Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors):

Curry will return against the Detroit Pistons, according to the head coach of the Warriors, Steve Curr. He has missed the past 11 games with an injury to his groin. Without their talisman, the Warriors faced a rough patch. A bust-up between Green and Durant, which led to a suspension for Green and then a subsequent injury as well. The Warriors in that 11 game span have had an underwhelming record of 5-6, less than 50%, with losses against the Spurs, the Mavericks and the Clippers, with a few too close for comfort games against the Magic and the Kings.

Look for Curry to make an instant impact against the Pistons

Before his injury, Curry was averaging almost 33 points per game, with 6 assists and 5 rebounds. He was also shooting atleast 11 3 pointers a game, making 6 of them, shooting at an absurd efficieny of 53%. He was in the MVP discussion again before his unfortunate injury. His return will boost the Warriors and look for Curry to make an instant impact against the Pistons and contribute right away. He should be rostered in all daily fantasy squads.

