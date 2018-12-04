NBA 2018-19: DFS players to look out for Week 8, Day 2

A new day has begun in Week 8 of 2018-19 season of the NBA. Yesterday, there were a lot of close games that took place and were very impactful both fantasy-wise and also affected the scenario of the NBA.

The Detroit Pistons were brought back to earth after a huge loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 110-83. The Denver Nuggets consolidated their place at the top of the West with a 109-106 win over the Toronto Raptors, handing them just their 5th loss of the season. The Los Angeles Clippers joined the Nuggets at the top with a 129-126 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The Minnesota Timberwolves came back from a huge deficit to beat the Houston Rockets, 103-91.

The Denver Nuggets came up big against the Toronto Raptors

There are 5 games tomorrow, with the exciting one being the Portland Trailblazers taking on the Dallas Mavericks. Since almost all the teams, except the Suns, are in playoff contention, it is an exciting match-up to see which team gains a foothold in the race for the playoff spot. The San Antonio Spurs broke out of their funk against the Portland Trailblazers the last time, winning 131-118 and will look to continue this against the Utah Jazz.

Now let us find out the top DFS players to watch on Week 8, Day 2 of the NBA 2018-19 season:

Honourable mentions:

1. PG - Darren Collison (Indiana Pacers), Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)

2. SG - Evan Fournier (Orlando Magic), Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

3. SF - Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings)

4. PF - Lauri Markannen (Chicago Bulls), Nemanja Bjelica (Sacramento Kings)

5. C - Domantas Sabonis (Indiana Pacers), DeAndre Jordan (Dallas Mavericks)

1. PG 1 - Damian Lillard (Portland Trailblazers):

The Portland Trailblazers have been really good this season, after their drubbing in the playoffs against the New Orleans Pelicans last season. They are 13-10, having lost their last game against 131-118 to the San Antonio Spurs. They are in this position, largely due to their talismanic Point Guard, Damian Lillard.

Damian Lillard has had a top notch season till now

Lillard has been averaging 27 points per game, along with 6 assists and 5 rebounds per game too. He has been shooting a huge 21 shots per game, at a 44% clip. He had a massive 37 points and 10 assists in the loss to the San Antonio Spurs and look for him to continue this against the Dallas Mavericks.

