NBA 2018-19: Disappointing Performances - Week 21

Shubham Pant FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 // 12 Mar 2019, 00:31 IST

Week 21 has finally come to an end with some great performances and some performances which had the crowd screaming in anguish. There were a total of 49 games that were played this week. The Toronto Raptors took on the Houston Rockets in a huge game, along with a massive prime-time match in which the Boston Celtics took on the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a few crucial games to decide their playoff hopes including a big one against the Denver Nuggets and then Boston Celtics later in the week. The Denver Nuggets also faced the Golden State Warriors in a battle between the top 2 teams in the Western Conference.

Let us take a look at the 5 worst players who performed really badly this week.

5. Josh Richardson (Miami Heat)

Josh Richardson has been better this season

Even though the Miami Heat won 4 games in week 21, Josh Richardson had a forgettable time this week as he was not able to get going and was unable to lead the Heat to a win. He is having a breakout season with the Miami Heat, averaging a career high 17.2 points per game, along with 4 assists and 3 rebounds a game but was not able to produce at this level this week. He averaged just 15 points per game this week, along with including a low of 8 points in the loss against the Toronto Raptors, where he could not sink a 3 and shot just 30% from the floor. In the win over the Charlotte Hornets too, he could manage just 13 points in 39 minutes, shooting 35% from the floor. He had a redemption game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, scoring 20 points and dishing out 5 assists in 35 minutes and he scored 19 points in 33 minutes against the Atlanta Hawks as well, shooting 53.3% from the field and had 5 assists and 5 rebounds as well. Hopefully he can get back in form and lead the Heat into the playoffs this season.

