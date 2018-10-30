NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls: 3 Talking points

Klay Thompson exploded at the United Center. Credit: Daily Express

Final Score: Warriors defeat Bulls, 149-124

The Golden State Warriors were on a 4-game winning streak and visited Chicago to take on the Bulls. The hosts were 2-4 to begin the season and Warriors entered this game as favorites, quite understandably.

While analysts were expecting this to be a blowout game, this went beyond that as Klay Thompson knocked down ridiculous 14 3-pointers to beat the Bulls. The Warriors were up by almost 40 points at one point of time and the dubs were just too hot to handle for the Bulls.

In this article, let us take a look at three talking points from this game at the United Center.

#3 Stephen Curry fills the stat sheet

Curry was at his best, as always and stuffed the stat sheet

Stat line: 23 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and a block on 77.8 % shooting

Curry has been terrific to start the season and is making a strong case for MVP early in the season. In the game against the Bulls, he was at his best, as always and stuffed the stat sheet at United Center.

He scored 23 points in 25 minutes on a brilliant 7-9 shooting. He was perfect from the free-throw line with 7-7. He was masterfully dishing out dimes and caught Thompson on several occasions for three-pointers.

On a night when Klay was hot, Curry played the second fiddle but affected the game in multiple dimensions. He was sharp on the defensive end which led to three steals. Curry has been carrying the Warriors' offense since the beginning of the season and nights like these will give him some rest so he can take some time off. The two-time MVP only played in 25 minutes and sat the entire fourth quarter.

