NBA 2018-19: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: 3 Talking Points

Kevin Durant had a double-double but the Warriors lost

FINAL SCORE: Nuggets 100 def Warriors 98

After eking out a 124-123 win against the Utah Jazz, the Warriors were in Denver to take on the Nuggets. The Warriors were yet to lose a game and were up against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who are one of the best defensive teams in the league.

The story was similar for Nuggets as they had won their first two games and were undefeated. Nikola Jokic continued his dominance and had a great game, and it went to the wire, but the Warriors could not walk out of the Pepsi Center with a win. For the Warriors, the four All-Stars started along with the young center Damian Jones. He did well in the last two games and was decent this game as he scored 8 points in 20 minutes.

Here are three talking points from the game.

#3 Stephen Curry dazzles with game-high 30 points

Warriors guard continued his form

Stephen Curry scored over 30 points in the first two games this season. He pushed the streak to three after scoring a game-high 30 points against the Denver Nuggets. Curry started the game with a beautiful pass to Damian Jones. With 3:20 left in the first quarter, he launched one from deep to extend the Warriors' lead to 7.

Later in the second quarter, the unanimous MVP shot a three in the corner and got fouled in the process. He went to the free-throw line and completed a four-point play. However, Curry took a lot of shots (16) from downtown but only made 6 of those, with a 3-point field-goal percentage of 37.5.

Curry finished the game with 30 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists but the Warriors could not get the win at Denver. For the hosts, Nikola Jokic and Gary Harris combined for 51 points on 34 shots.

