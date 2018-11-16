NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets: 3 Talking Points

Warriors got blownout by the Rockets. Credit:Khou.com

Final Score: Rockets defeat Warriors, 107-86

After beating the Atlanta Hawks, the Warriors were on the road to take on Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center. They came into this game without the two-time MVP, Stephen Curry who is still recovering from a left groin sprain.

Draymond Green returned back to the starting lineup after serving a one-game suspension. The Warriors got blown out by the Rockets and did not look prepared for the game. Playing without Stephen Curry meant that one of their all-stars had to have a huge game to beat the Rockets, but that did not happen as the starters failed to deliver.

For the Rockets, James Ennis III had 19 games on 63.6 percent shooting and Clint Capela put together a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden led the game to an emphatic win and the Rockets are now on a three-game winning streak while the Warriors fell to 12-4 on the season. Let us take a look at three talking points from this matchup.

#3 Warriors' starters were ice cold from the three-point line

Warriors starters did not hit a single three on the night. Credit :Scroll

Even though Stephen Curry is still out of action, the Warriors have shooters who can knock down three-pointers at a very high accuracy. However, in this game, the Warriors' starters did not hit a single three on the night.

This was the first time that something like this happened for the Warriors, since March of 2013. Durant, Green and Thompson combined for 0-for-9 from downtown and the Warriors could not get it going on the road.

Their poor shooting and the fashion in which they got blown out by the Rockets will definitely raise a few eyebrows. Also, considering the fact that this happened in Green's return from the one-game suspension will only make the things worse for Warriors.

