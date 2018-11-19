NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at San Antonio Spurs: 3 Talking Points

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 24 // 19 Nov 2018, 19:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

San Antonio Spurs beat the Warriors to snap their three-games slide

Final Score: Spurs defeat Warriors, 104-92

The Golden State Warriors were in San Antonio to take on the Spurs, who were on a three-game losing streak. The visitors did not have Stephen Curry(groin) and Draymond Green(toe) and the short-handed Warriors could not get it going and fell to the Spurs.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 51 points but struggled miserably from the field. Their shots did not fall in and did not appear comfortable in the absence of two of their All-Star players.

Let us take a look at three talking points from this matchup.

#3 Kevin Durant's double-double performance (struggled from the field)

Kevin Durant posted a double-double but the Warriors lost

Kevin Durant has started the season strongly and is posting big numbers on a nightly basis. In the absence of Stephen Curry, Durant is shouldering the burden of carrying this team on his back but the team is not able to pick up wins.

Durant had himself a night and posted a double-double but the Warriors lost to the Spurs. The two-time finals MVP had 26 points on the night, to go along with 10 rebounds and 6 assists but struggled from the field.

He shot 8-for-25 from the field, including just 1-for-8 from long range but contributed in other departments to keep the Warriors in the game. He went 9-for-10 from the free-throw line and found ways to score points despite struggling otherwise on the offensive end.

This game once again showed us how important Stephen Curry is to this team and the Warriors have now lost four of their last five games. They are now 12-6 on the season and are at the second spot on the Western Conference Standings. Expect their record to get worse if Curry does not come back any sooner. Warriors will get a three-day break before they host the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Oracle Arena.

1 / 3 NEXT