×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz: 3 Talking Points

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
82   //    20 Oct 2018, 17:32 IST

Warriors and Jazz produced an absolute thriller in Salt Lake City
Warriors and Jazz produced an absolute thriller in Salt Lake City

The Warriors got a 3-day rest after the game against the Thunder and were in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. The hosts won their season opener against the Sacramento Kings and this was their first home game.

The two teams left it all on the court and the game went to the wire. The Golden State Warriors fought back from a 12-point half-time deficit and eked out a 124-123 win. They were really impressive in the second quarter and made some big plays towards the end to win this one.

The Warriors shot really efficiently on the road and went for 10-19 from downtown with a 3-point field-goal percentage of 52.6. It required a good team effort to beat an equally good Jazz team for whom Joe Ingles came up alive with 27 points on a 7-11 3-point shooting.

#3 Stephen Curry with yet another magical performance

Curry had 16 points in the third quarter
Curry had 16 points in the third quarter

After a brilliant performance against the Thunder, Curry came up with yet another magical performance to beat the Jazz. He was not impressive in the first half and the Warriors trailed the hosts by 12 at half-time.

However, Curry, just like he usually does, came back strong in the third quarter and exploded for 16 points in the quarter and brought the Warriors closer to beating the Jazz by the end of the third period.

In the fourth, with 7:26 remaining and the Warriors down by 4, Curry knocked down a three-pointer to cut the Jazz's lead to one. He then went on to nail one more with Warriors down by 2 and 1:44 remaining to give the Warriors, a one-point lead. The unanimous MVP finished the game with 31 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Utah Jazz Kevin Durant Stephen Curry NBA top 20 NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
NBA 2018-19: Season Preview for Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
The Golden State Warriors starting lineup - Preview
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA schedule: 5 marquee matchups for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser known facts about the Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Season Preview: Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: The 5 Best Defenses of the Regular Season
RELATED STORY
The real reason behind the Golden State dynasty
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 5 reasons why the OKC Thunder could be a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us