NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz: 3 Talking Points

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 82 // 20 Oct 2018, 17:32 IST

Warriors and Jazz produced an absolute thriller in Salt Lake City

The Warriors got a 3-day rest after the game against the Thunder and were in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz. The hosts won their season opener against the Sacramento Kings and this was their first home game.

The two teams left it all on the court and the game went to the wire. The Golden State Warriors fought back from a 12-point half-time deficit and eked out a 124-123 win. They were really impressive in the second quarter and made some big plays towards the end to win this one.

The Warriors shot really efficiently on the road and went for 10-19 from downtown with a 3-point field-goal percentage of 52.6. It required a good team effort to beat an equally good Jazz team for whom Joe Ingles came up alive with 27 points on a 7-11 3-point shooting.

#3 Stephen Curry with yet another magical performance

Curry had 16 points in the third quarter

After a brilliant performance against the Thunder, Curry came up with yet another magical performance to beat the Jazz. He was not impressive in the first half and the Warriors trailed the hosts by 12 at half-time.

However, Curry, just like he usually does, came back strong in the third quarter and exploded for 16 points in the quarter and brought the Warriors closer to beating the Jazz by the end of the third period.

In the fourth, with 7:26 remaining and the Warriors down by 4, Curry knocked down a three-pointer to cut the Jazz's lead to one. He then went on to nail one more with Warriors down by 2 and 1:44 remaining to give the Warriors, a one-point lead. The unanimous MVP finished the game with 31 points, 8 assists and 4 rebounds.

