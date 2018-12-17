NBA 2018/19: Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies, Predicted Starting Lineups

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are continuing their climb up the Western Conference standings. The Warriors are second in the Western Conference with a record of 20-10. They are behind the Denver Nuggets, who have a record of 19-9.

The Nuggets have a better win percentage as well as a better Conference record. The Nuggets have an overall win percentage of .679 percent and a Conference record of 12-4. The Warriors have a win percentage of .667 percent and a Conference record of 10-6.

The Warriors have a chance to improve their Conference record with a win against their next opponent. Later tonight, the Warriors will face the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Friday, the Warriors beat the Sacramento Kings in a close game. They outscored the Kings 17-2 over the final three minutes of the game. The trio of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Klay Thompson scored 95 points.

Curry finished the game with 35 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Kevin Durant had 33 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. 13 of Durant's 33 points came in the fourth quarter. Thompson had 27 points and nine rebounds. Draymond Green had two points but had a double-double with 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Their next opponents, the Grizzlies are on a two-game losing streak. They lost to the Miami Heat on Friday and the Houston Rockets on Saturday. The Grizzlies are currently 16-13. One of their losses came against the Warriors earlier this season.

This was a game in which the Warriors erupted for 35 points in the third quarter. The Grizzlies can tie their season series with the Warriors 1-1 if they can pick up the win this time around.

They'll have two more chances to win the series later in the season. The Grizzlies will most likely be without their starting forward Kyle Anderson. Anderson suffered a left ankle sprain on Friday and missed Saturday's game. This broke Memphis' streak of using the same starting lineup for 25 straight games. Anderson is questionable for tonight's game.

Predicted starting line-ups:

Warriors: Steph Curry (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), Kevin Durant (SF), Draymond Green (PF), and Kevin Looney (C)

Grizzlies: Mike Conley (PG), Shelvin Mack (SG), Garrett Temple (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF), and Marc Gasol (C)

