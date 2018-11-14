NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: 3 Talking Points

Atlanta Hawks v Golden State Warriors

Final Score: Warriors defeat Hawks, 110-103

The Warriors were on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road. They were back in Golden State and played hosts to the Atlanta Hawks who were 3-10 to start the season.

Draymond Green was suspended one game without pay by the Warriors after his altercation with Kevin Durant spilled over into the locker room. Stephen Curry was also out of action as he is yet to recover fully from the left groin strain suffered during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson combined for 53 points for the Warriors and led the team to the victory. For Atlanta Hawks, Taurean Prince was the high-scorer with 22 points and was very efficient from the field. Let us take a look at three talking points from this matchup.

#3 Jonas Jerebko's double-double night

Jonas Jerebko's first double-double in Warriors jersey

Stat line: 14 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists on 50.0 % shooting

Jonas Jerebko has been incredible for the Warriors so far and even had a game-winning tip-in against his former team, Utah Jazz in October. Steve Kerr has a lot of faith in Jerebko and he is seeing a lot of minutes.

In the game against the Hawks, he put together his first double-double in Warriors jersey and finished the game with 14 points and 13 rebounds. In the absence of All-Star center Draymond Green, he stepped up his game and played a huge part in the win.

It is a known fact that the power forward is a reliable threat from the three-point line and he knocked down 4-for-7 to trouble the Hawks. With his shooting ability, he spread the floor perfectly and was +23 on the night.

