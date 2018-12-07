NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview and Prediction

Milwaukee Bucks v Golden State Warriors

Golden State Warriors(17-9) vs Milwaukee Bucks(16-7), Fiserv Forum — Milwaukee, WI

Golden State Warriors will pay a visit to Milwaukee to face Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

Warriors are coming off an easy victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whereas Bucks beat the good-looking Pistons side, so both the teams will enter this match with a lot of confidence.

The Golden State Warriors perspective

The Warriors have won last five of their seven matches, and it seems like they are back on track after having a small slump. They will be looking to win the third match in a row by winning this one.

Warriors are coming off a blown out victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Stephen Curry, who was out for around 11 games due to the injury, is back to the lineup and knocked down nine three-pointers against the Cavs. Warriors main three, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry, had good contributions against Cavs, scoring 25,16 and 42 points respectively. All the three will be confident entering this match.

Warriors are 17-9 for the season and are placed fourth in the Western Conference.

The Milwaukee Bucks perspective

The Bucks are no more a coming-up team. They are strong contenders this season and have won six of their last nine matches.

Bucks had a massive victory against the Pistons on Wednesday and would be looking to continue the excellent form. Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points, and Antetokounmpo finished with 15 points. Khris Middleton was not playing on Wednesday but is expected to play tonight.

Bucks are 16-7 for the season and placed second in the eastern conference.

How things might unfold tonight

Last time these two met in November, and Bucks considerably beat the Warriors.

I will be straight here; Bucks have the second-best offensive rating, the sixth-best defensive rating. Even after having one of the toughest schedules, and still, are showcasing a fantastic performance. Giannis Antetekounmpo leads the team in all the categories except the blocks and will outperform everyone yet again, especially without Draymond Green.

It will be a war of the two ball-handling seven-footers, but Giannis will have that last say here. It will be an exciting contest, but Bucks will win at Home.

Prediction: Bucks will beat the Warriors.

