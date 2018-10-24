×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: 3 Talking points

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
101   //    24 Oct 2018, 11:08 IST

Warriors blew out Suns with some dominant performances
Warriors blew out Suns with some dominant performances

Final Score: Warriors defeated Suns, 123-103

The Warriors were on the second night of a back-to-back. After losing against the Nuggets in a thriller, the dubs were back at home to host the Phoenix Suns. They were looking to beat the Suns and get back to winning ways.

The match went the way everyone would have expected it to and Warriors dominated the Suns throughout the game and had no difficulty in winning this one at the Oracle Arena.

The fringe players got good number of minutes in this one as the game was all but done by the end of the third quarter. The Suns got blown out of the Arena by the Warriors, 123-103.

Let us take a look at some talking points of this game.

#3 Damian Jones with yet another strong outing

Damian Jones is delivering more than the Warriors would have expected him to
Damian Jones is delivering more than the Warriors would have expected him to

Damian Jones is shouldering the burden of being the go-to center for the Warriors in the absence of DeMarcus Cousins. With the All-Star yet to recover from the Achilles injury, Jones has been promoted as the starting center and he has been delivering more than what the Warriors would have expected him to.

He scored career-high 13 points against the Phoenix Suns and was perfect from the field with 5-5. Jones is definitely going to be a core player on this team as the Warriors move forward and the youngster showed why the Warriors have so many hopes on him.

In the first quarter, with Warriors up by 1, Curry took a 3-point shot from the corner but it missed, Jones jumped over Deandre Ayton and cleaned up the mess with a put-back. He did a great job defending Ayton, who many are calling as a ROTY candidate. Jones also caught multiple lobs from Curry and jammed them home with authority.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Golden State Warriors Phoenix Suns Kevin Durant Stephen Curry NBA top 20 NBA Players
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Roger Federer
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Oklahoma City...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors at Utah Jazz: 3...
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors: 3...
RELATED STORY
The Golden State Warriors starting lineup - Preview
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA schedule: 5 marquee matchups for the Golden...
RELATED STORY
5 Lesser known facts about the Golden State Warriors
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency And Trade Rumours Roundup - 7th July
RELATED STORY
5 highest-scoring NBA games by Kevin Durant
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us