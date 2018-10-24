NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: 3 Talking points

Kaushik Turlapaty

Warriors blew out Suns with some dominant performances

Final Score: Warriors defeated Suns, 123-103

The Warriors were on the second night of a back-to-back. After losing against the Nuggets in a thriller, the dubs were back at home to host the Phoenix Suns. They were looking to beat the Suns and get back to winning ways.

The match went the way everyone would have expected it to and Warriors dominated the Suns throughout the game and had no difficulty in winning this one at the Oracle Arena.

The fringe players got good number of minutes in this one as the game was all but done by the end of the third quarter. The Suns got blown out of the Arena by the Warriors, 123-103.

Let us take a look at some talking points of this game.

#3 Damian Jones with yet another strong outing

Damian Jones is delivering more than the Warriors would have expected him to

Damian Jones is shouldering the burden of being the go-to center for the Warriors in the absence of DeMarcus Cousins. With the All-Star yet to recover from the Achilles injury, Jones has been promoted as the starting center and he has been delivering more than what the Warriors would have expected him to.

He scored career-high 13 points against the Phoenix Suns and was perfect from the field with 5-5. Jones is definitely going to be a core player on this team as the Warriors move forward and the youngster showed why the Warriors have so many hopes on him.

In the first quarter, with Warriors up by 1, Curry took a 3-point shot from the corner but it missed, Jones jumped over Deandre Ayton and cleaned up the mess with a put-back. He did a great job defending Ayton, who many are calling as a ROTY candidate. Jones also caught multiple lobs from Curry and jammed them home with authority.

