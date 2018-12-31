×
NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns: Preview and prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
16   //    31 Dec 2018, 23:42 IST

Phoenix Suns (9-28) vs Golden State Warriors (24-13), Talking Stick Resort Arena

Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers
Golden State Warriors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Phoenix Suns will host the Golden State Warriors tonight at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Suns are coming off a defeat against the Denver Nuggets, whereas Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Phoenix Suns perspective

Suns have won just nine games this season and stand at the last position in the western conference. They do have talent in their team, but it is not enough to win them games.

They had a close loss to the Denver Nuggets the day before as they lost by just four points. DeAndre Ayton, the rookie, had a big game with 33 points and 14 rebounds.

Devin Booker scored 27 points and dished out eight assists, while T.J Warren had 22 points for the game.

Suns will be hoping to upset the Warriors tonight.

The Golden State Warriors perspective

Warriors have won two of their last four games. They have been up and down lately because of the inconsistency in scoring by their star players.

They took revenge on the Blazers the day before by beating them on the road. Klay Thompson came alive after a long time and knocked down 32 points for the game. Stephen Curry scored 25 points and dished out eight assists, while Kevin Durant also scored 25 points.

The Suns team is very unpredictable, and Warriors will not take any chance against them. They will be looking to improve their ranking tonight.

Injury updates

Suns: 

Not Published by the Suns.

Warriors: 

DeMarcus Cousins (left Achilles rehab)- OUT

Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery)- OUT

How things might unfold

Suns are a very raw team and do not have enough to take them over the line.

Warriors are too good for this young Suns team and will beat them tonight.

Prediction: Golden State Warriors to beat Phoenix Suns

