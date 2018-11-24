NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: 3 Talking Points

Kevin Durant had himself a night. Credit: Daily Express

Final Score: Warriors def. Blazers, 125-97

The Warriors were on a four-game losing streak which was the longest in Steve Kerr's era and were looking to get back to winning ways. They hosted the Portland Trail Blazers, who were coming off a 43-point blowout loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

This was the final one of their six-game road trip and wanted to go back to Portland with the win. However, the Blazers had a terrible night and no one showed up and the Warriors' 4-game skid came to an end.

Kevin Durant was the high-scorer on the night with 32 points. The Warriors' bench outscored the Blazers' bench 37-18. The Blazers ended their road trip with 2-4 win-loss record. Let us take a look at three talking points from this matchup at the Oracle Arena.

#3 Portland's backcourt failed to deliver

Lillard and McCollum were not efficient in this game. Credit :NBC Sports

In a stacked Western Conference, the Portland Trail Blazers were at the top of the Conference for a few days but with today's loss, they have slipped to the sixth spot. The main reason why the Blazers have been so successful is obviously their backcourt. Lillard is making a strong case for MVP while McCollum is also bringing out his A-game on every single night.

However, against the Warriors, the duo did not shine. They combined for just 42 points on 17-for-43 shooting, with a field-goal percentage of 39.5. They struggled from the three-point line as well and went 6-for-15 from downtown.

Lillard was -19 on the night and McCollum was -18 and the Blazers could not get it going with their two best players going cold in the game. The Blazers will now go back to Portland to host the Los Angeles Clippers at the Moda Center.

