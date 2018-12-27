NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview and Prediction

Golden State Warriors (23-12) vs Portland Trail Blazers (19-15), Oracle Arena

The Golden State Warriors will host the Portland Trail Blazers at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are coming off a defeat against the Los Angeles Lakers, whereas the Portland Trail Blazers had a blow out loss against the Utah Jazz.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Golden State Warriors' perspective

The Golden State Warriors have won two of their last three games and stand on the top of the Western Conference.

The Warriors were blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas day, where Curry and Durant had a cold night with 15 and 21 points respectively.

Andre Iguodala was the leading scorer with 23 points, and only four players scored in double figures. Also, Klay Thompson had an off night with 5 points and three assists.

The Warriors are excellent at home and will be looking to bounce back after a tough last game.

The Portland Trail Blazers' perspective

The Blazers have won two of their previous four games and are inconsistent. A loss to the Jazz dropped them to 19-15 for the season, standing at the sixth place in the Western Conference.

They were blown out twice by the Utah Jazz within a week. In both the games, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum had quiet nights. Lillard scored 20 in the last match, whereas CJ only had 11 points.

The Blazers are in search of some winning momentum and will be looking to improve their record on the road tonight.

Injury updates

Blazers: None

Warriors:

Jacob Evans- PROBABLE

DeMarcus Cousins- OUT

Damian Jones- OUT

How things might unfold

It will be challenging to keep Curry and Durant quiet again. They will go in with all guns blazing at home, and the Warriors will have an edge at the Oracle Arena.

Portland are all about CJ and Lillard, and both the guards have been inconsistent lately. Moreover, the Blazers are better at home than on the road.

Prediction: Warriors to beat Blazers

