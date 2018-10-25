NBA 2018-19: Golden State Warriors vs Washington Wizards: 3 Talking Points

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry had monster performances on the night

Final Score: Warriors defeated Wizards, 144-122

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll and barring the game against the Denver Nuggets, they have been nothing short of excellent in the first few games and hosted the Washington Wizards at the Oracle Arena for a game.

The Wizards had a forgettable Week One and suffered heart-breaking losses against the Raptors and Miami Heat. They wanted to get back to winning ways and faced the defending champions.

Stephen Curry went off with a sensational performance and dropped 51 points on a ridiculous 11-of-16 shooting from downtown. Kevin Durant too added 30 points of his own and the duo annihilated the Wizards. For the Wizards, John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for just 36 points and Washington is now at 13th place on the eastern conference standings.

Let us look at three talking points from the historic night.

#3 Draymond Green has himself a night

Draymond Green dished out 12 assists

Draymond Green is the leader of the team and he is always there to motivate the players with his pep talk. He is also one of the league's finest defenders and won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2017.

Green has always been a team player and doesn't really care about the stats as long as the Warriors get the win and that mindset has definitely played a key role in Warriors achieving the accolades that they have, over the years.

Playing alongside two of the best scorers in the league, it is Draymond's defense that the Warriors desire the most. In the game against the Wizards, Green showed his court vision and dished out 12 dimes. He finished the game with 5 points, 5 rebounds, 12 assists and a steal after playing for just 28 minutes.

