NBA 2018-19, Golden State Warriors: What's going wrong for them this season?

Will Kevin Durant leave the Warriors during free agency?

The Warriors have been the team to beat in the NBA for the last 4 years now. The Superteam from Oakland just won back to back NBA Championships and are targeting a three-peat this season which would officially make them one of the best dynasties in NBA history.

However, they haven't really looked like themselves this season. They've been blown out in home games and their star players can't seem to get it right this season. Warriors who They're currently placed 2nd in the Western Conference and might finish 1st when it's all said and done but for the first time in the last few years, the Warriors look really vulnerable. Here's why.

#1 Team chemistry

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

The altercations between Draymond Green and Kevin Durant have made it clear that the environment in the Warriors dressing room isn't as bright as it looked for the last few seasons.

Team chemistry is a necessity and especially so when a team has the same core for the last few years. Ego clashes between teammates are common in professional sports but when a team is a Championship contender, it can really hurt their chances. The Lakers were a solid dynasty in the early 2000's but ego clashes between Kobe and Shaq led to a fall-out.

