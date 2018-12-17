NBA 2018-19, Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Preview and Prediction

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets (14-14) vs Utah Jazz (14-16), Toyota Center

Houston Rockets will host Utah Jazz tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Rockets won their last match against the Memphis Grizzlies, whereas Utah Jazz lost to Orlando Magic.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

Houston Rockets' perspective

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

One of the best teams of last season is holding the 11th position in the Western Conference this season. Yes! It is true. Rockets have had a big slump this season with a lot of different kind of problems surrounding them. The biggest drawback about their season this year has been the defense.

After all this, Rockets have found a small winning streak with three in a row. Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday with Harden scoring 32 points and 12 rebounds and ten assists.

As a team, Rockets are averaging 108.9 points per game and are shooting 45.1% from the field. Defense needs improvement if they want to make a comeback in the league

Rockets will be looking for their fourth straight win tonight.

Utah Jazz's perspective

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets

Utah lost their last game to Orlando Magic in which Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points. Derrick Favours and Ricky Rubio who scored 21 and 15 points respectively supported him well. However, Rudy Gobert just had 6 points in his 33 minutes of play.

As a team, they are averaging 106.8 points per game and shooting 46.2 % from the field. They are shooting 33.5% from beyond the 3-point line.

Utah Jazz are lacking consistency in performance and will be looking to improve their record on the road.

How things might unfold

Utah have beaten Rockets in both the matches they have played with each other this season.

Rockets have a momentum entering this game but have no support on the bench. They have just three players running numbers for them. Utah might end up routing them again.

Prediction: Utah beat Rockets

