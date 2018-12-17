×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19, Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
8   //    17 Dec 2018, 18:37 IST

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets
Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets (14-14) vs Utah Jazz (14-16), Toyota Center

Houston Rockets will host Utah Jazz tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Rockets won their last match against the Memphis Grizzlies, whereas Utah Jazz lost to Orlando Magic.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

Houston Rockets' perspective

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

One of the best teams of last season is holding the 11th position in the Western Conference this season. Yes! It is true. Rockets have had a big slump this season with a lot of different kind of problems surrounding them. The biggest drawback about their season this year has been the defense.

After all this, Rockets have found a small winning streak with three in a row. Rockets beat the Memphis Grizzlies yesterday with Harden scoring 32 points and 12 rebounds and ten assists.

As a team, Rockets are averaging 108.9 points per game and are shooting 45.1% from the field. Defense needs improvement if they want to make a comeback in the league

Rockets will be looking for their fourth straight win tonight.

Utah Jazz's perspective

Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets
Utah Jazz v Charlotte Hornets
Advertisement

Utah lost their last game to Orlando Magic in which Donovan Mitchell scored 24 points. Derrick Favours and Ricky Rubio who scored 21 and 15 points respectively supported him well. However, Rudy Gobert just had 6 points in his 33 minutes of play.

As a team, they are averaging 106.8 points per game and shooting 46.2 % from the field. They are shooting 33.5% from beyond the 3-point line.

Utah Jazz are lacking consistency in performance and will be looking to improve their record on the road.

How things might unfold

Utah have beaten Rockets in both the matches they have played with each other this season.

Rockets have a momentum entering this game but have no support on the bench. They have just three players running numbers for them. Utah might end up routing them again.

Prediction: Utah beat Rockets

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Utah Jazz James Harden Donovan Mitchell
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
NBA 2018-19: Jazz throttle the Rockets - 3 Key Talking...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 highest-scoring games of James Harden's career
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 Talking Points from the Jazz's win over...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: Season Preview for Utah Jazz
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
The draft class that changed Basketball: 1984
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: 3 talking points from the...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets - Preview...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 talking points from San Antonio Spurs'...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us