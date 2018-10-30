NBA 2018-19: How are the Warriors creating challenges for themselves this season?

This season could turn out to be the craziest for the Warriors' franchise!

The toughest assembled team right now, Golden State Warriors are setting new standards in the world of basketball. They have been dominating the game for the last four seasons and still getting better. Three championships in the last four finals appearances and now they look even more dangerous than ever. They recruited DeMarcus Cousins this off-season and this season we could see a full All-Star starting lineup.

The reigning champs had a very explosive start this season and we have seen them making & breaking records in every game. But it sometimes becomes a serious issue to handle this much of firepower, especially when you are playing at such a high level.

They are unselfish and are always ready to sacrifice their part to get the momentum of the team going, but still, when you have a lot going on inside the franchise, you face a lot of challenges which the Warriors could create by themselves. Let's have a look at how this franchise is creating challenges for itself.

#1 Curry in the early debate of potential MVPs

The Chef's magic is on its full potential, breaking record game after game. Stephen Curry is once again making everyone go crazy through his art of shooting. He is getting more dangerous and sinking more 3-pointers in every game. He has alone, hit more 3s than some of the other NBA teams. He is now on top of everyone's list of MVP candidates. Averaging 32.5 points, Curry has started increasing his momentum from the very first minute of the season.

But how does it create a challenge for the team when he is increasing the efficiency of the team? More points for Steph means more possessions for him and less for other teammates, and although this team is unselfish, Durant might have to sacrifice some shots and that's not what Durant usually looks for when he steps on the floor.

Durant has led the team, scoring wise from the day he started playing for the Warriors and sacrificing his lead for a long period could be a little piercing to his mind.

