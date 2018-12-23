NBA 2018-19, Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards: Preview and prediction

Indiana Pacers (21-12) vs Washington Wizards (13-20), Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indiana Pacers will host the Washington Wizards tonight at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse arena in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Pacers are coming off a win against the Brooklyn Nets, whereas Wizards beat the Suns in their last game.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Indiana Pacers' perspective

Indiana Pacers have been on a winning run this season. The Pacers beat the Nets in their previous game, Victor Oladipo leading the scoring with 26 points and nine rebounds. Thaddeus Young and Bojan Bogdanovic supported him well by scoring 21 and 17 points respectively.

As a team, Pacers are averaging 106.2 points and shooting 47.5% from the field. They are grabbing 43.8 rebounds per game and shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

The Pacers are fantastic at home and will be looking to seal another victory when they host a disgruntled Wizards team.

The Washington Wizards' perspective

The Wizards are lacking consistency as they have gone 13-20 for the season. They beat the Phoenix Suns in their previous game but even that went to overtime.

Bradley Beal had a massive game against the Suns as he went off for 40 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists. In the absence of John Wall, other players stepped up and scored big.

Thomas Bryant had a 31-point, 13-rebound game. There were six players in double figures at the end.

The Wizards have been in a slump on the road lately and would love to get a win here against the Pacers.

Injury updates

Pacers:

Tyreke Evans (bruised right knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Wizards:

John Wall (illness) - QUESTIONABLE

Dwight Howard (lumbar microdiscectomy procedure) - OUT

Otto Porter Jr. (right knee strain)- OUT

How things might unfold

The Pacers are a fantastic group who have been hot lately. They have a good record at home. The Wizards meanwhile are tired and have been unimpressive as a team.

Pacers will seal the deal here!

Prediction: Indiana Pacers to beat Washington Wizards

