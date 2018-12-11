NBA 2018/19: Jalen Rose expects issues between Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 11 Dec 2018, 22:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Green and Cousins will soon share the court (Picture Credit - Fox Sports)

The Golden State Warriors last night beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-108, which was the Warriors fourth straight win. Steph Curry scored 38 points, although the game was most notable for the return of Draymond Green. The 28-year-old had missed nearly one month through injury, and the guard posted a near triple-double in his first game back.

The Warriors have also been handed further good news, as All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, has also returned to full-contact practice following a near year-long lay off through a serious Achilles injury.

Appearing on ESPN's 'Get Up!' show, Jalen Rose was discussing the Warriors win, and the impending addition of Cousins to the Warriors starting lineup. The analyst stated how good Cousins was looking in training, although he warned of potential clashes between Green and Cousins:

The biggest thing were going to have to worry about when Boogie (DeMarcus Cousins) returns is how long it is going to take for him and Draymond to disagree on the floor - Jalen Rose

DeMarcus Cousins and Draymond Green are both known for their passion and fiery temper on the court, and each player has had a series of notable bust-ups on the court.

Draymond Green had a much-discussed argument with teammate Kevin Durant during an overtime defeat to the Clippers in November, and the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year was handed a one-game suspension for his role in the incident.

Cousins meanwhile has also had his issues on the court with Kevin Durant, as both players were ejected for an on-court altercation in 2017. He has also had notable bust-ups with Steven Adams and Russell Westbrook in the last two years.

There seems sure to be fireworks in Golden State for the remainder of the season.

See Jalen Rose's full appearance on ESPN'S 'Get Up!' in the video below.

Advertisement

Let us know in the comments below if you think that Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins could clash in the coming weeks. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Advertisement