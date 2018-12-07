NBA 2018-19: Jazz throttle the Rockets - 3 Key Talking Points

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 // 07 Dec 2018, 17:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Utah Jazz v Houston Rockets

In a highly anticipated match-up between early season favourites to go to the Western Conference Finals, the Utah Jazz went head-to-head against the Houston Rockets in what turned out to be an easy victory for the former. It was an easy victory for the Jazz with 118-91, in what seemed like a contest the Rockets never wanted to win.

The Jazz lost their mammoth, defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert in the early minutes of the first quarter due to a technical on him. Even after his ejection, the Rockets were not able to capitalize on such a glaring gap inside the Jazz's defense.

Chris Paul and James Harden were trying to do too much and in return costing the team crucial turnovers due to which they were never able to make a comback and have a run for theb victory.

After this match the Jazz are 11th in the Western Conference Standings with 13 wins in 26 games. And the Rockets are at an abysmal 13th with 11 wins in 24 games.

With all that in mind, here's a look at the top 3 talking points from the game:

#3 Rockets lack ball movement:

Houston Rockets have been very disappointing

Where's the Golden State type of basketball brand that Mike D' Antoni was so vocal about preaching to his players last year? Because this year it seems that the players have forgotten how to play.

There looks like a lot of selfishness and trying to do too much with too little in the Rocket's line - up right now. And the result of that is the Rockets had only 13 assists and gave up 23 turnovers.

The Rockets look a shadow of the team that challenged the Warriors till game 7 of the Western Conference finals last year.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement