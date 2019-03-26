×
NBA 2018-19: Kyrie Irving vs Stephen Curry - Who has had the better season so far?

Achyut Dubey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
36   //    26 Mar 2019, 16:25 IST

One of the best point guard matchups in the league.
One of the best point guard matchups in the league.

Kyrie Irving and Stephen Curry have had two fairly contrasting journeys up until this point in their NBA careers. They've often clashed against each other in some of the highlight matchups of their basketball lives and have provided us with great memories to cherish even after they bid farewell to the game.

Both Kyrie & Steph are 6-time All-Stars and are talented enough to lead their respective teams to a win single-handedly.

Masters of ball handling wizardry and crafty layups, Kyrie and Steph have redefined the definition of a scoring point guard on a collective basis with every passing game. It is often debated as to who possesses the better handles in the league. One is great at shooting off the dribble from distance while the other can beat any defender with his quick first step.

While the unending debate continues, let's weigh these two megastars solely on their 2018-19 season performance so far.

#1. Statistical Comparison

Both are the leading scorers for their respective teams.
Both are the leading scorers for their respective teams.

Stephen is arguably the best shooter ever to have played the game of basketball. He is currently third on the all-time three-pointers made list and on pace to top the list till he retires. On the other hand, Kyrie has never averaged less than 24 ppg during his latest three seasons and continues to be his best version with every passing game.

For the ongoing season, Kyrie(60) and Steph(61) have played almost the same number of games with Curry clearly coming out as the leader in terms of points scored. They stack up almost equally in all other major aspects of the game with Uncle Irving dishing more dimes by a noticeable margin.

Kyrie Irving -------------------------------------------------- Stephen Curry
Kyrie Irving -------------------------------------------------- Stephen Curry

Surprisingly, Irving shoots 40% from beyond the arc not far behind the Splash Brother's 42% conversion from downtown.

Just recently, Curry became the first player ever in NBA history to make eight or more 3-pointers in three straight games.

