NBA 2018/19: LA Clippers want both Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant in 2019

Kevin Durant wants to lead his own franchise

What's the story?

ESPN Senior writer, Brian Windhorst, is today reporting that the Clippers will be closely watching tonights game between the Raptors and Warriors, due to their interest in acquiring Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard this summer.

The Clippers are rather transparently obsessed with chasing Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Durant in free agency next summer... It's clear from their books. They've cleared a path to open two max salary slots - via ESPN

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard are two of the best players in the NBA. Kevin Durant is a 9-time All-Star who has won back to back Championships with the Warriors since leaving the OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard is widely regarded as the league's best two-way player, and he was the 2014 Finals MVP as the Spurs beat the Heat. Both players will become free agents this summer.

The heart of the matter

The LA Clippers have recently ended the 'Lob City' era, by moving on their three best players. Chris Paul was the first to leave in 2017, although the biggest surprise came when the franchise traded away Blake Griffin in early 2018. Griffin's trade came just months after he had signed a new five-year contract, worth $173 million. The summer of 2018 also resulted in the departure of DeAndre Jordan, who opted out of his contract after 10 years with the franchise.

These moves have clearly put the Clippers in a position to be major players in the 2019 free-agency market, and ESPN is reporting that they have enough room to offer two max contracts. The Clippers are going to be aggressive in their pursuit of Durant and Leonard, although it remains to be seen if they will join Los Angeles 'other team'.

What's next?

The Raptors and Warriors face off tonight, in what could prove to be a dress rehearsal for the 2019 NBA Finals.

