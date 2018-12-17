NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Preview and Prediction

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers (17-12) vs Portland Trail Blazers (16-13), Staples Center

The Clippers will host the Blazers tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The Clippers are coming off a loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder, whereas Portland Trail Blazers beat the Toronto Raptors.

Let us see how things stand for both the teams.

Los Angeles Clippers' perspective

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers lost to the Thunder on Saturday, making it their third loss in a row. Danilo Gallinari scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tobias Harris, who scored 22 points, supported him well.

The Clippers have had a little slump lately but have been great at home. They have surprised everybody with an exemplary display of basketball this season.

They have a deep line-up with talented players like Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell coming off the bench. They stand at the fifth position in the Western Conference and will be looking to end the losing streak tonight at home.

Portland Trail Blazers' perspective

Portland Trail Blazers v Dallas Mavericks

The Trail Blazers will be very confident entering this match as they beat the NBA's best team in their previous game. Damian Lillard scored 24 points and was well supported by the rest of the team.

The Blazers' bench, which had looked gloomy all season, scored a total of 58 points in the match. Seth Curry had a season-high 13 points, two assists and two steals. Zach Collins and Evan Turner added 16 and 12 points respectively of their own.

The Blazers have a poor record on the road this season and will be looking to turn things around after the impressive victory against the Raptors.

How things might unfold

Both the teams have their respective advantages and disadvantages tonight, making it an exciting game.

But seeing Blazers play against the Raptors, they will be full of confidence, and they can be backed to pull off an away win.

Injury Update:

Portland Trail Blazers: None

Los Angeles Clippers:

Luc Mbah a Moute- Questionable

Jerome Robinson- Questionable

Lou Williams- Questionable

Prediction: Blazers to beat Clippers

