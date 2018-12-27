NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Clippers vs Sacramento Kings: Preview and Prediction

Los Angeles Clippers (19-14) vs Sacramento Kings(18-15), Staples Center

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Sacremento Kings tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The Clippers are coming off a close loss against the Warriors, whereas the Kings beat the Pelicans in their previous game.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Los Angeles Clippers' perspective

The Clippers have won three of their last four games, which includes a very close loss against the Warriors by 130-127.

Tobias Harris went off for 32 points and nine rebounds against the Warriors. Danilo Gallinari also had a good game, and scored 25 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Lou Williams came off the bench and contributed 25 points and nine assists. However, this still was not enough as Warriors snapped a W by 3 points.

The Clippers will be looking to knock down another win at home tonight.

The Sacramento Kings' perspective

The Kings have won two in a row and will look to win the third one at the Staples Center tonight.

They beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, where Buddy Hield scored a team-high 28 points. Willie Cauley-Stein had a big game with 22 points and 7 rebounds to his name. Also, Bogdan Bogdanovic came off the bench and contributed 24 points and 7 assists.

De'Aaron Fox dished out 11 assists and scored 19 points in the game. He will be an important factor tonight.

The Kings will be looking to maintain the winning momentum tonight by beating the Clippers on the road.

Injury updates

Clippers:

Luc Mbah a Moute (knee)- OUT

Kings:

Marvin Bagley (knee)- OUT

How things might unfold

The Clippers are dangerous at home and have beaten the Kings last month. The bench for the Clippers also looks better than the Kings'.

Clippers have an edge here.

Prediction: Clippers to beat Kings

