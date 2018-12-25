×
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers V Golden State Warriors, Predicted starting lineups

Jame
ANALYST
Preview
10   //    25 Dec 2018, 10:49 IST

LeBron James
LeBron James

In a highly anticipated match-up, the Golden State Warriors will host LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this year, in the Oracle Arena on the Christmas Eve. 

The Warriors are currently ranked 2nd in the West behind only to the Denver Nuggets with a record of 23-11, while the Lakers are at the 4th spot with a record of 19-14. 

They have been struggling lately due to the injuries that a lot of their players suffered and not being able to close in the final minutes. They have also been struggling in the defence department as they give up too many easy looks, which could be a grave concern against the Warriors who are one of the best shooting teams ever assembled. 

Coming to the Warriors, they have been as expected. They are dominant and are again starting to look like the best team in the league. But, still this year, they have taken a step back from the previous years.  

The 2 of the 4 best players Draymond Green and Klay Thompson haven’t been playing well and need to comeback if the Warriors want to make it to the 3-peat. 

And as for Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, they are again as dominant as ever. Curry is averaging 29.2pts on 50% shooting while Durant is averaging 29pts on 50% shooting as well. 

And for the Los Angeles Lakers, they rely on the ever reliant LeBron James who is having another spectacular year in his 16th season. He averages 27.6pts 8.2rebs, 7.2asts on 52% from the field.  

Predicted lineups: 

Golden State Warriors: S.Curry (PG), K. Thompson (SG), K. Durant (SF), D. Green (PF) and J. Jerebko (C). 

Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (PG), Brandon Ingram (SG), LeBron James (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF) and Ivica Zubac (C) 

