NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets predicted starting lineups

LeBron James and Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Charlotte Hornets on a three-game Eastern Conference road trip. Both the teams will be looking to get this victory as both need it to stay alive for a legitimate seed in the playoffs.

The Lakers are currently 17-11 while the Hornets are at an average 14-14. The Lakers lost their previous game at the hands of the Houston Rockets and bad defense. While the Charlotte Hornets also lost their match on the hands of New York Knicks 124-126.

Both the teams are looking for some consistency and for their top players to take over in the closing minutes.

The Lakers are one of the most exciting and fast-paced teams in the league and their top players LeBron James is again showing why he’s the King. He is one of the MVP contenders as well.

Kyle Kuzma and JaVale McGee are providing great support to the king and are proving more than handy. Kyle Kuzma has been averaging 18.1 points per contest.

On the other hand, the Hornets have Kemba Walker who is in the form of his life and is the lone bright spot from the Hornet’s so-so season so far. He’s averaging 25.6 points per contest.

The Lakers are in the top 10 in points scored per game and also in top five in field goal percentage which shows the quality of their offense and their capability to create high-quality offensive shots. While they’re also in top 10 in opposition points allowed. So, with all that in mind, they are favored to win this contest and now let’s look at the predicted line-up.

Predicted starting lineups:

Charlotte Hornets: Kemba Walker ( PG ), Jeremy Lamb ( SG ), N. Batum ( SF ), M. Williams ( PF ) and C. Zeller ( C )

Los Angeles Lakers: L. Ball ( PG ), J. Hart ( SG ), L. James ( SF ), K. Kuzma ( PF ) and J. McGee ( C )

