NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Lakers vs New York Knicks: Preview and Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers (21-17) vs. New York Knicks(9-29), Staples Center

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the New York Knicks tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

The Lakers are coming off a defeat against the Oklahoma City Thunder and have slipped to the eighth place in the Western Conference. They have now lost three out of the four games without LeBron James, which clearly shows the impact of him on the functioning of the team.

The New York Knicks lost to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday and currently stand at the 14th place in the East, just above the Cavs. They have won only nine games for the season, which clearly shows their current form.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Los Angeles Lakers perspective

The Lakers are trying their best to get a few wins without LeBron, but have only been victorious once.

They had a lead till the third quarter against the Thunder but were outscored in the fourth. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the shining light for them as he scored a season-high 25 points in the game and grabbed three rebounds. He needs to shoot that three ball tonight well, and his excellent defensive skills are an added advantage for the team.

Kyle Kuzma had an off night with just 4 points and will be eager to get back to the action tonight. Also, Brandon Ingram contributed 17 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out five assists. Both players have to shine brightly today to pull off an easy victory.

JaVale McGee is grabbing 6.9 rebounds per game this season and is an essential factor on the defensive end.

Overall, the team had the potential to pull off a victory, but lacked that edge which Lebron brings to the team.

As a team, the Lakers are averaging 113 points and shooting 48% from the field. They are grabbing 46.6 rebounds per game, and shooting 35% from beyond the three-point line.

