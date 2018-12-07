NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview and Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers (15-9) vs San Antonio Spurs (11-14), Staples Center

Los Angeles Lakers will face San Antonio Spurs in NBA 2018-19 tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. This will be their second meeting in the last three days. In their first meeting on Wednesday, Lakers beat the Spurs 121-113.

Here's a look at how the game might pan out:

The Los Angeles Lakers perspective

The Los Angeles Lakers will be hoping to win their fifth straight game tonight. They beat the same Spurs team one night ago which would give them even more confidence.

Lebron James had a huge night on Wednesday as he scored 42 points and was assisted by Kyle Kuzma with 22 points. Lonzo Ball has been aggressive and scored 14 points with nine assists.

James scored 20 out of his 42 points in the fourth quarter which was the main difference in the match. The Lakers have moved up to 15-9 and look confident.

The San Antonio Spurs perspective

San Antonio Spurs started this season with a 6-2 record and have currently dropped to 11-14. They faced their current opponent on Wednesday where they lost by 121-113. They have now won only five of their last seventeen games.

DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and LaMarcus Aldridge were the leading scorers for the Spurs. They scored 32, 31 and 21 points respectively. The team shot 44% from the field and scored just seven three-pointers. Spurs had an 8 point lead in the start of the fourth quarter, but they were not able to stop the fourth quarter explosion of Lebron James.

Spurs need to focus on two factors coming into this match -- defence and three-pointers.

How things might unfold tonight

Spurs might have been playing sub-par basketball for a long time, but they were pretty good on Wednesday. They had leads in the match and looked solid on the offensive end. It was Lebron's fourth quarter explosion that took the 8 points lead early in the fourth quarter to a loss by 8 points. Had they kept their composure on the defensive end in the fourth, they would have won the game.

I believe San Antonio Spurs will end the winning streak of the Los Angeles Lakers tonight.

Injury update:

- Spurs: Dejounte Murray (knee), Pau Gasol (foot)

- Lakers: Alex Caruso (ankle), Rajon Rondo (hand), Brandon Ingram (ankle)

Prediction: Spurs beat Lakers tonight.

