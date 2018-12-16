×
NBA 2018-19: Los Angeles Lakers vs Washington Wizards, Predicted starting line-ups

Jame
ANALYST
Feature
22   //    16 Dec 2018, 13:11 IST

Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards
Los Angeles Lakers v Washington Wizards

The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Washington Wizards at the Capital One arena on the second day of a back to back. This is the first of two encounters this season between the two teams.

The Lakers walked over the Hornets in their last game coming away with a 128-100 victory as LeBron James and Lonzo Ball both recorded triple-doubles. This was the first time since Kidd and Carter in 2007 that two players from the same team have recorded a triple-double in the same match.

LeBron is having another MVP season, averaging 28.2 PPG, 7.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 52.4% from the floor. He has been nicely supported by Kyle Kuzma who is himself averaging 18 points per game.

Lonzo Ball has also responded to the added responsibility in the absence of the veteran, Rajon Rondo. He has been elite on the defensive end of the floor.

The Wizards are coming into this match on the back of a 4 game losing streak and will be desperate for a victory as they seek to continue their quest for a playoff berth. The Wizards are 7-6 at home this season and 4-1 at home in their last 5 games. Last season, both the teams won their respective home games to split the season series.

The Wizards traded for Trevor Ariza who was very high on the Lakers' wishlist as well. It will be fascinating to watch how they adjust in this game. Bradley Beal, who has been heavily linked to the Lakers, leads the Wizards in scoring with 23.1 points per game. John Wall is averaging 20.8 points and 8.2 assists per game and is one of the league leaders in assists.

This match promises to be a tantalizing encounter between the two teams.

Predicted starting lineups:

Washington Wizards: John Wall (PG), Bradley Beal (SG), Trevor Ariza (SF), Jeff Green (PF), Thomas Bryant (C)

Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball (PG), Josh Hart (SG), LeBron James (SF), Kyle Kuzma (PF), JaVale McGee (C)

