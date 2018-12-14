NBA 2018/19: Markelle Fultz is finally attracting trade interest

Elliott T FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 31 // 14 Dec 2018, 18:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Markelle Fultz looks set to leave the Philadelphia 76ers

What's the rumor?

Markelle Fultz has reportedly been available for trade for the last few weeks, although no interested parties have emerged, until now. Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press is reporting that the Pistons are interested and willing to make a move in the coming weeks.

According to a league source, the Pistons have interest in Fultz, the No. 1 overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2017 NBA draft. The 76ers aren’t looking to add salary — the Pistons would have to shed salary to take on Fultz’s $8.3 million to avoid luxury tax concerns.

In case you didn't know...

Markelle Fultz was the number one pick of the 2017 draft, although he has struggled with injuries during his time in the NBA. The point guard played in just 14 games last season and averaged 7.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game.

Fultz failed to make a shot from behind the arc in his debut season, and his shooting ability came under much criticism. He has managed to increase his field goal percentage to .419 this season, however, the player's injury issues have continued, and Fultz is out for 3-6 weeks due to thoracic outlet syndrome.

The heart of the matter

The Philadelphia 76ers clearly no longer believe that Fultz can become a future starter with the team, and due to their acquisition of All-Star Jimmy Butler, the franchise looks as though they are now willing to move on the 20-year-old.

The Detroit Pistons meanwhile are looking to be a major force in the postseason with the combination of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond, so this looks to be a great trade for Fultz.

What's Next?

Futz's current team, the Philadelphia 76ers will host the Indiana Pacers tonight. Meanwhile, the Detroit Pistons will face the in-form Boston Celtics.

Let us know in the comments below if you believe Markelle Fultz is a good fit for the Detroit Pistons. Also visit our dedicated basketball section for the latest news, rumors, and analysis.

Advertisement