×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

NBA 2018-19, Miami Heat vs Houston Rockets: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
79   //    21 Dec 2018, 01:09 IST

Miami Heat (13-16) vs Houston Rockets (16-14), American Airlines Arena

Miami Heat v Houston Rockets
Miami Heat v Houston Rockets

The Miami Heat will host the Houston Rockets tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Miami beat the New Orleans Pelicans, whereas the Rockets blew out the Wizards in their previous game.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Miami Heat perspective

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

Miami is coming off a two-game winning streak and will be looking to win their third one tonight. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans in their previous match where Josh Richardson scored 22 points. Josh is averaging 18.6 points this season and will be a critical player tonight.

Hassan Whiteside and Dwyane Wade scored 17 and 19 points respectively in the last match. Both of them are averaging double digits and will look to put up some numbers again tonight. As a team, Miami is averaging 106.8 points and shooting 43.2 % from the field.

Miami has been weak at home with just two wins in their last nine. They will be looking to turn that around.

The Houston Rockets perspective

Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards

The Rockets are back to their winning ways and have won five in a row, and will be looking to win their sixth tonight.

Advertisement

They routed the Wizards in their last match and knocked down 26 three-pointers in the game, hitting the NBA record. James Harden scored 35 points and was well supported by Clint Capela and Chris Paul. Six players had points in double figures which is a rare sight for this Rockets team.

The Rockets, as a team, are averaging 108.7 points and shooting 44.8 % from the field. They have been horrible on the road and like Miami, will be looking to turn the stats around.

 Injury updates

Miami:

Justice Winslow-right ankle pain- Questionable.

Tyler Johnson-migraine- Probable

Goran Dragic- right knee surgery- Out

Dion Waiters-left ankle rehab- Out

Rockets:

James Ennis III- strained right hamstring- Out

How things might unfold

Although Rockets have not been good on the road, they are having the best winning streak of this season. The team is confident and the bench has started to look good. The Rockets should beat Miami tonight.

Prediction: Rockets to beat Heat

Visit Sportskeeda's NBA page for news, rumours, and much more!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Houston Rockets Miami Heat Dwyane Wade James Harden NBA Players NBA 2018 Standings
Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
10 teams which clawed back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA...
RELATED STORY
4 NBA Superstars that could retire at the end of the season
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 earth-shattering free agent signings in the...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most traded players in NBA History
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19, Houston Rockets vs Utah Jazz: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Houston Rockets - Preview...
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19 Predictions: Crystal Ball for 24th October
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 Houston Rockets players who won the MVP award
RELATED STORY
5 major Miami Heat franchise records held by Dwyane Wade
RELATED STORY
2018-19 NBA Season Preview: Houston Rockets
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us