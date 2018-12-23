×
NBA 2018-19, Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks: Preview and Prediction

Shubham Sharma
ANALYST
Preview
43   //    23 Dec 2018, 00:52 IST

Miami Heat (14-16) vs Milwaukee Bucks (22-9), American Airlines Arena

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets
Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat will host the Milwaukee Bucks tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Miami is coming off a close victory against the Houston Rockets, whereas the Bucks beat the Boston Celtics in their previous game.

Let us see how things stand for both teams.

The Miami Heat perspective

Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat v New Orleans Pelicans

Miami has played against good teams in the last three matches and has won all of them. The win against Rockets was a close one and will give them a lot of confidence coming into this game.

As a team, the Heat are averaging 106.6 points and shooting 43.1 % from the field. They are grabbing 48 rebounds per game and shooting 35.4 % from behind the arc.

Josh Richardson, Dwyane Wade and Hassan Whiteside have been the three leading scorers for them. They all have to put up big numbers if they want to beat this talented Bucks team.

The Milwaukee Bucks perspective

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

The Bucks have won four games on the trot and have been a team to watch out for this season. They beat the Boston Celtics in their last match with Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 30 points. He was well supported by Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe, who scored 21 and 16 points respectively.

As a team, the Bucks are averaging 117.8 points and shooting 47.6 % from the field. They are grabbing 49.8 rebounds per game and shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

The Bucks will be looking to improve their record further tonight with a win.

How things might unfold

The Bucks are not a team to be messed with this season. They will be too much for the Miami team tonight with two-way players like Giannis and Middleton.

I would give it to the Bucks tonight.

Prediction: Bucks to beat Heat

