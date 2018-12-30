NBA 2018-19, Miami Heat vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview and prediction

Miami Heat (17-17) vs Minnesota Timberwolves (16-19), American Airlines Arena

Los Angeles Lakers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat will host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Heats are coming off a win against the Cleveland Cavaliers, whereas Timberwolves lost to the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Let us see how things stand for both teams tonight.

The Miami Heat perspective

Miami Heat stand sixth in the Eastern Conference

Miami has won six games out of their last seven played, and are looking good right now.

They blew out the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. The game saw seven Heat players reach the double figures mark in scoring. It was a complete effort on both the end of the floor.

As a team, Heats are averaging 106.7 points and shooting nearly 44% from the field. They are grabbing 47.5 rebounds per game and shooting almost 36% from beyond the three-point line.

The Heats will be looking to take advantage of the home crowd tonight and seal another win.

The Minnesota Timberwolves perspective

Portland Trail Blazers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves have been on a slump lately and need a victory desperately. They have lost seven games in a recent span of ten games.

They had a close loss against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. The game saw big numbers from Karl Anthony Towns, Robert Covington and Derrick Rose, but it was not enough.

As a team, Wolves are averaging 111.4 points and shooting 45% from the field. They are grabbing 44.3 rebounds per game and shooting almost 37% from beyond the three-point line.

Wolves will be looking to end the slump by getting few wins starting with tonight.

Injury updates

Heat:

Dion Waiters has been declared active for the Heat.

Wolves:

Derrick Rose is doubtful due to sprained right ankle.

How things might unfold

Timberwolves have been in one of their worst forms this season. They are horrible on the road, and we don't expect much from them against the Miami Heats.

Heats have been impressive lately and are playing good basketball. The fact that they are playing at home surely gives them a significant advantage tonight.

Prediction: Heat to beat Wolves

