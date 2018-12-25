NBA 2018-19, Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Preview and prediction

New York Knicks (9-25) vs Milwaukee Bucks (22-10), Madison Square Garden

Action from Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

New York Knicks will host the Milwaukee Bucks on the Christmas day at the Madison Square Garden in New York. Knicks lost to the Atlanta Hawks, whereas Bucks lost to the Miami Heat in their previous games.

Let us see how things stand for both teams:

The New York Knicks' perspective

Action from Atlanta Hawks v New York Knicks

Knicks are struggling right now and have lost 9 out of their last 10. Knicks have lost their last 4 games and will be looking to end their losing streak.

They lost to the Hawks in the last game where Emmanuel Mudiay was the leading scorer for Knicks with 32 points. Kevin Knox and Tim Hardway Jr. supported him well with 24 and 15 of their own respectively. Knicks had five players in double figures but somehow they fell short.

The Knicks have dropped to 9-25 for the season and have won just four games at home. They would be looking to win one tonight at home.

The Milwaukee Bucks' perspective

Action from Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

Bucks have been excellent this season and have won 22 games till now. They have won four games out of their last five and will look to dominate tonight also.

They lost the heat in their last match where Giannis Antetekounmpo had a lousy night with just 9 points to his name. Eric Bledsoe and Middleton put up 187 and 18 points respectively.

Bucks will be desperate to bounce back tonight.

How things might unfold

Bucks are a better team on paper as well as on the court. The combination of Giannis, Bledsoe and Middleton will be too much for the Knicks.

Knicks have won only four at home and are having a big slump.

Buck will beat Knicks tonight.

Prediction: Bucks to beat Knicks

