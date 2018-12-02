NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics: 3 Talking points

Minnesota Timberwolves v Boston Celtics

Final Score: Boston Celtics beat Minnesota Timberwolves, 118-109

Stats:

Celtics- 40 rebounds, 30 assists, 3 Blocks and 9 steals.

Wolves- 39 rebounds, 19 assists, 2 Blocks and 6 steals.

Boston Celtics ended Timberwolves' four-game winning streak and won their third game in a row.

Everything looked good during the start of the match except the horrendous color combination of jerseys. Wolves started with an early lead but could not hold on to it for much longer as Celtics finished the first half with a three-point lead, scoreline being 29-26.

The second half saw a 9-0 early run by the Celtics. Morris knocked down a few three-pointers, and Hayward also made some excellent shots. Celtics extended their lead to 9 points.

Wolves tried their best to get back in the third quarter with some contributions from Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. But they were just able to cut the lead by two points.

The fourth and the final quarter was quite impressive with Wolves cutting the Celtics' lead twice and even tying the game at 89-89 with 8.42 remaining on the clock. But Morris made sure Celtics take home the W.

Overall, Wolves tried their best, but that was not enough against the talented Celtics team. Let's discuss the three talking points of the game.

#3 Wolves tried hard, but it was not enough

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers

Derrick Rose was the only player who was consistent in scoring for the Wolves. He finished with 26 points, 12 of those coming in the first half.

Other than Rose, all the players lacked consistency in scoring. The ball movement was also not that great as they had just 19 assists.

They went small to finish the game which was because they needed offence, but it cost them defensively. Wolves defended well in the paint but Celtics' have a lot of talented men on the perimeter.

