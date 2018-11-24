×
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets: 3 Talking Points

Shubham Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    24 Nov 2018, 09:03 IST

Derrick Rose
Derrick Rose

Final Score: Timberwolves beat Nets, 112-102

Stats:

Wolves- 38 rebounds, 25 assists, 4 Blocks and 15 steals.

Nets- 46 rebounds, 26 assists, 4 Blocks and 2 steals.

Nets were swept away by the Wolves in a match that can be titled as- "Third Quarter Rampage".

The game had a slow start with both the teams missing few shots but eventually picked up. Karl Anthony Towns had initial foul troubles, so was benched for some time.

The game was even at the halftime with Wolves leading by 5. However, the lead went up to 17 points in the third quarter because of the show put up by Karl Anthony Towns and Derrick Rose in the second half.

Nets tried to come back in the final quarter with a 22-11 run and reduced the lead to 4 points with 3 minutes to go, but this was not enough as Wolves were able to hold on and won it quite easily in the end.

#3 Fourth Quarter Comeback by Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen
Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen

Wolves had 98-72 advantage heading to the fourth quarter, but Nets did not give up easily. They came back with impressive performances by Spencer Dinwiddie and Jarrett Allen to reduce the lead to just 4 points with 3 minutes to go in the match. However, their efforts were not enough.

Turnovers were a big issue for the Nets. They had 18 turnovers out of which 31 points were scored by the Wolves.

They had six players to score in double figures, but the 3-point shooting was horrible. Their star guard D'Angelo Russell scored just 5 points and looked off. Spencer Dinwiddie is a great talent and scored 18 points and 8 assists. Jarrett Allen also looked impressive and finished with 12 points.

