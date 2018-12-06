NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets – 3 Talking points

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 41 // 06 Dec 2018, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Derrick Rose

Final Score: Minnesota Timberwolves beat Charlotte Hornets, 121-104

Stats:

Wolves- 50 rebounds, 34 assists, 11 blocks and six steals.

Hornets- 40 rebounds, 27 assists, 1 blocks and seven steals.

Minnesota Timberwolves improved to 13-12 for the season by beating the Charlotte Hornets at the Target Center yesterday.

The first quarter began with long back to back runs by both teams. The Wolves had an 11-5 lead in the first three minutes, but Hornets pulled back, and the quarter ended with 31-31.

The second quarter began with an incredible offensive display by the Hornets. They had a 26-11 run, and with four minutes to the left in the quarter, Wolves were trailing by 15 points. Wolves made an impressive comeback led by Andrew Wiggins, Derrick Rose and Karl-Anthony Towns. The second quarter ended with Hornets leading by two.

The third quarter was back and forth, and no team had a lead of more than four points. This one ended with the game tied at 86-86.

The final quarter was all about the Timberwolves. Minnesota went to a 22-2 run with three minutes to go in the match. Town dominated the Hornets inside the paint as well as on the three-point line.

Advertisement

Let us talk about the three main points of the match.

#3 Timberwolves' comeback after being down by 15 points

Karl-Anthony Towns

Charlotte had a 15-point lead with five minutes to go in the first half, and it seemed like Hornets would take this one home.

The scenario was almost the same when the Wolves played Houston in their previous match where they were down by 19. They made a huge comeback against the Rockets, and the same happened again.

Wiggins, who started the comeback with a buzzer beater against the Rockets, again knocked down a three-pointer and a put-back slam to start it again.

Rose also made three layups and pulled back Charlotte's lead to just two points at the end of the first half.

Towns also added a three-pointer to the comeback.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement