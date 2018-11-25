×
NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Chicago Bulls: 3 Talking Points

Shubham Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
16   //    25 Nov 2018, 16:11 IST

Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves

Final Score: Minnesota Timberwolves beat Chicago Bulls, 111-96

Stats:

Wolves- 58 rebounds, 22 assists, 5 Blocks and 8 steals.

Bulls- 40 rebounds, 22 assists, 4 Blocks and 7 steals.

After a great victory against the Brooklyn on Friday night, the Timberwolves faced Zach LaVine-lead Chicago Bulls last night at the Target Center.

Timberwolves are 5-2 after trading Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers, and look solid contenders for the playoffs.

For Bulls, Zach LaVine scored 28 points and 8 rebounds and looked good. Jabari Parker scored 27 points and 7 rebounds and is improving. But these performances were not enough to give them the W. They had 5 turnovers and shot 4 out of 16 in the fourth quarter which made the difference in the game.

The game started with a horrible shooting night for the Wolves. No team lead more than six points till the third quarter. It was in the fourth quarter that Minnesota started to pull away for a win, thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns. Wolves had a 12-2 run in the fourth, with Towns scoring 8 out of those points.

#3 Horrible shooting night for Wiggins and Covington

Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins

Minnesota started the game with a 3-of-12 shooting. They had a slow start but recovered as the game progressed. However, two of the stars never came back from their horrible shooting night. Andrew Wiggins and Robert Covington combined for a 1-of-30 shooting performance.

Andrew Wiggins finished with 0 points for the first time in his career. He had a 0-of-12 shooting night. Covington finished with 1-of-18 after the match but was 0 of 12 in the first half.

The horrible offensive display by them was compensated by a good rebounding effort by the team. Wolves had 58 rebounds and 21 offensive rebounds which were a season-high for them.

