NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers: 3 Talking points

Shubham Sharma FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 27 // 27 Nov 2018, 17:35 IST

Cleveland Cavaliers v Minnesota Timberwolves

Final Score: Minnesota Timberwolves beat Cleveland Cavaliers, 102-95

Stats:

Wolves- 39 rebounds, 18 assists, 8 Blocks and 8 steals.

Cavaliers- 40 rebounds, 24 assists, 3 Blocks and 4 steals.

After beating Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Timberwolves faced "Confident" Cavs last night. It was a great defensive performance by the Wolves as they beat Cavs 102-95. It was not an easy road for them as Cavs were always in the game.

It will not be unfair to say that this Cleveland team is enormously talented. They were coming off a two-match winning streak that ended last night. Kyle Korver was the leading scorer with 22 points which included six three-pointers. There were good contributions from the other players too but it was not enough to bring home the W.

Wolves scored a lot of the points in the paint led by Karl-Anthony Town who finished the game with 21 points. They are now 6-2 after the Jimmy Butler trade and have won two out of their ten road games. Here are my three takeaways from the match.

#3 Kyle Korver scored 22 points

Kyle Korver

Kyle Korver is averaging just 6.8 points this season. There have been rumors about him getting traded because of his unimpressive performances this season. But last night was the best performance of the season for Kyle Korver.

The veteran scored 22 points that included six three-pointers out of the nine attempted. He scored 7 out of the 12 from the field and converted both his free throws.

Check out the highlights of this amazing performance:

I am a fan of his shooting form, and there is no doubt he is still a sharpshooter beyond the arc. His contract runs till 2019-2020 with Cavs and any team would love to have a player like him on the bench.

