NBA 2018-19: Minnesota Timberwolves vs San Antonio Spurs: 3 Talking points

Minnesota Timberwolves

Final Score: Minnesota Timberwolves beat San Antonio Spurs, 128-89

Stats:

Wolves- 48 rebounds, 33 assists, 5 Blocks and 12 steals.

Spurs- 46 rebounds, 23 assists, 8 Blocks and 1 steals.

It was a horrible night for the San Antonio Spurs as they were walloped by the Minnesota Timberwolves by 128-89.

The first quarter was a warm-up to the demolition that was about to happen. Patty Mills made an and-one at the end of the first quarter and reduced the difference to three. The score at the end of the first quarter was Wolves leading by 28-25.

It was time for the second quarter and Wolves sent their secondary line up of Derrick Rose, Tyus Jones, Covington, Dario Saric, and Dieng. Dieng blocked Mills' shot and made a jumper at the other end. This was the start of the story. By the time Wiggins checked into the game six minutes later, the Wolves’ second unit had gone on a 19-4 run, and there was no looking back then.

After a 29-9 second quarter, Spurs never really came back and ultimately lost by a big margin. Let us talk about the three main points from the match.

#3 One of the worst performance of the season by the Spurs

LaMarcus Nurae Aldridge

It was horrible to watch their team play like this for the Spurs' fans. This match not only was their worst loss but also exposed a lot of their weaknesses.

Gregg Popovich changed the starting line-up and went small against a team that is big. As a result, there were mismatches and Wolves had some easy baskets at the start.

I would not put the whole blame on the coach as players also did not have that fire to compete. They were disastrous on both the ends of the floor and lacked that urgency to win.

At one point, Pop switched to a zone defense which is a sign of players not executing the defensive system properly.

